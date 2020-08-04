Neopit Man Ryan M. Hill Receives Prison Sentence for Illegal Firearm Possession on Menominee Indian Reservation

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that an individual received a 15-month sentence following a conviction for illegal firearm possession on the Menominee Indian Reservation. The man, Ryan M. Hill (age: 26), formerly lived in Neopit, which is a community on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The sentence, imposed on August 3, 2020, by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach, was the result of a guilty plea entered by the defendant on February 7, 2020. pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g). In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Griesbach imposed 36 months of supervised release.

The investigation revealed that on September 13, 2019, Hill brandished a small-caliber semiautomatic handgun while at a business in Neopit on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Hill later admitted he possessed the handgun.

In sentencing the defendant, Judge Griesbach noted the seriousness of the crime the defendant committed. Judge Griesbach also remarked upon the need to enforce law related to firearm possession and to deter those would might consider similar actions.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, which Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier prosecuted.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE