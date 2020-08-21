Nebraska Man Keith McNeil to Federal Prison for Iowa Meth Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced August 20, 2020, to ten years in federal prison.

Keith McNeil, 34, from Lincoln, Nebraska, received the prison term after a March 20, 2020, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

At the guilty plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that from May 2019 and July 2019, McNeil and others conspired to distribute at least 200 grams of actual (pure) methamphetamine. On or about June 12, 2019, Sioux City Police officers, while working an unrelated case at the Hard Rock Casino, seized about ¼ pound of methamphetamine from a vehicle in the parking lot, found unattended with its lights on. Law enforcement identified the prior occupants of the vehicle by video surveillance. Officers determined, and McNeil ultimately admitted, that he had another person drive him from Lincoln, Nebraska, to Sioux City, Iowa, to obtain methamphetamine through a middle-man. McNeil also admitted that he had engaged in the same conduct, with the same persons, on June 8, 2019.

McNeil was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. McNeil was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. McNeil is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

