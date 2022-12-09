Nebraska Lottery Tickets Make Great Gifts, If You’re At Least 19

Nebraska Lottery tickets can help you spread instant joy this holiday season. But when you’re making up your gift list, only give tickets to people who are old enough to play. By law, Nebraska Lottery tickets may only be purchased and redeemed by persons who are 19 years or older. “We always encourage players to play responsibly, and we ask them to give responsibly as well,” said Lottery Director Brian Rockey. “Nebraska Lottery tickets are colorful, fun, and a great gift idea, but they should only be given to recipients who are at least 19 years of age.” Rockey noted that each ticket, whether Scratch or Lotto, carries the minimum age (19) reminder, and the same message appears on in-store signage. “No matter how clever or attractive a game may be, it should always be played in moderation and only be given to individuals who are of legal age to play,” said Rockey. When you give Nebraska Lottery tickets, you’re helping to build a better Nebraska. A total of $893,099,896 in Lottery proceeds has been distributed since the Nebraska Lottery began operation on September 11, 1993. Amendment 4 passed by Nebraska voters in November of 2004 established the following distribution formula: Education as directed by the Legislature (44.5 percent) – currently distributed to the Nebraska Education Improvement Fund; Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund (44.5 percent); Nebraska State Fair (10 percent); and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund (1 percent, plus the first $500,000 in fund proceeds each fiscal year). Every county in Nebraska has benefited from projects funded by Nebraska Lottery proceeds. Published on 12/09/2022