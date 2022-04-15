Nebraska Governor Ricketts’ Easter Statement

Gov. Ricketts’ Easter Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Easter, which is celebrated on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

“Easter is a joyful time to reflect on God’s amazing love for us. As we contemplate Christ’s death and resurrection, we are filled with gratitude for the salvation of our sins. The Easter holiday reminds us of the power of forgiveness, and it inspires us with renewed hope as we work to better our world.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a happy Easter. For those traveling over the holiday weekend, be sure to buckle up and drive safely.”