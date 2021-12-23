Nebraska Governor Ricketts’ Christmas Statement

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated December 25, 2021.

“The Christmas season is a joyous time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. He changed the course of human history by proclaiming God’s love and sacrificing his life to save the world from sin. Jesus taught that it’s ‘more blessed to give than receive’ and that true greatness comes from serving others. This Christmas, I pray you’ll experience peace as you reflect on the Good News he preached.”

“Many brave Nebraskans will spend Christmas out of state on missions to protect our freedoms. These soldiers and airmen and their families are making a big sacrifice so that we may enjoy a peaceful holiday. We’re grateful for their service and pray for their safe return home to Nebraska.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish you a Merry Christmas. If you’re traveling over the holiday, please drive carefully and be sure to buckle up.”