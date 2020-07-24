Nebraska Gov. Ricketts: Forecast Sets Legislature Up to Accomplish Key Priorities

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which modified the revenue forecast by 1%, or $50 million for the current fiscal year FY2020-21.

“This new forecast reflects the ongoing strength of Nebraska’s economy even in spite of the impacts of the pandemic,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Today’s news sets the Legislature up to accomplish key priorities including property tax relief and business incentives in the remaining days of the session.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE