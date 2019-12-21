NDAA Including 3.1% Troop Pay Raise & Combat Rescue Helicopters for 106th Rescue Wing Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Today, US Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) issued the following statement after the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 1790), which included the procurement of 12 HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopters as requested by the 106th Rescue Wing out of Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, was signed into law:

“Our nation’s servicemen and women put their lives on the line to defend the freedoms and liberties that make this country the greatest in the world, and they have earned nothing less than our full support. This year’s NDAA not only provides a 3.1% pay raise for our troops, the largest in a decade, but provides the critical funding they need to safely and effectively do their jobs and return home to their families.

“On Long Island, we are the proud home of the 106th Rescue Wing based at Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, which is home to one of the few rescue squadrons in the country that use the HH-60G helicopter for their critical missions. However, ever-changing missions have demanded modern equipment, which is why the development, assembly and delivery of the new generation HH-60W is critical to the 106th and the airmen and women who serve there. The enactment of this legislation is a victory for Long Island and the entirety of our nation.”

Earlier this year, Congressman Zeldin met with the New York Army and Air National Guard to discuss how we can keep them strong and prepared as vital components of our Armed Forces. Building on that meeting, Congressman Zeldin urged for and secured the inclusion of procurement of HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopters in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.

Additionally, Fiscal Year 2020’s National Defense Authorization Act: