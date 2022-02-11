NC Lottery – Susan Cummings wins $100,000

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Susan Cummings of Lillington entered a second-chance drawing and won the top prize of $100,000.

Wednesday’s Multiply The Cash second-chance drawing awarded one top prize of $100,000. There were more than 14.2 million entries in the drawing. The drawing was the fourth and final second-chance drawing in the 2021 Multiply The Cash promotion.

Cummings claimed her prize Thursday at NC Lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,010.