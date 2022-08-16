NC Lottery – Ngoc Hanh Bui lands $100,000

Guilford County woman lands $100,000 lottery prize in new game

(STL.News) Ngoc Hanh Bui of High Point tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game.

Bui bought her lucky Platinum ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown. She arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

Platinum debuted this month with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

