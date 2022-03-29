NC Lottery – Leroy Blango can enjoy life after $109,383 win

Pitt County man can “enjoy life a bit more” after $109,383 win

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Leroy Blango of Greenville said he’s planning for fun on a family vacation after winning on Saturday a $109,383 Fast Play jackpot.

“I’m a low maintenance guy,” said Blango, “It doesn’t take a lot to make me happy. Now I can enjoy life a bit more.”

Blango, a truck driver, stopped at the Handy Mart on Charles Boulevard in Greenville on Saturday and tried his luck with a $2 Bingo Bucks ticket. He said he knew he had “won pretty good’ when he saw the message telling him to go to NC lottery headquarters.

He claimed his prize on Monday and took home $77,673 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. On Tuesday morning, the jackpot was over a quarter million dollars and still growing. A $2 ticket, like Bingo Bucks, receives 20 percent of the jackpot amount. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.