NC Lottery – Jimmie Shindler wins $1,000 a day for life

Gaston County man wins $1,000 a day for life prize

Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

Shindler bought his lucky ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching all five white balls and the yellow Lucky Ball. The odds of winning the $1,000 a day for life prize are 1 in 30.8 million.

He claimed his prize Monday at NC Lottery headquarters in Raleigh and had the choice of receiving $365,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $5,750,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $4.08 million.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lucky for Life tickets are $2 and drawings are held every night.