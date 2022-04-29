NC Lottery – Dennis Armstrong pockets $100,000

Gaston County man pockets $100,000 on scratch-off

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Dennis Armstrong of Gastonia took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Armstrong bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from Gates Food Mart on Lowell Bethesda Road in Gastonia. He arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted in January with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.