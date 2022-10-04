Navratri Special from Religare Broking: Infosys could rally up to 40% in next 1 year; time to buy?

Navratri is about to end, and we know how important and auspicious the next few days are signifying festivities across India.

Religare Broking has shared a fresh stock idea on each day of Navratri for long-term investors. Today’s stock idea concludes our 9-day Navratri Stock Pick Series.

Target: Rs 1,986



LTP: Rs 1,413



Upside: 40%

Infosys has four decades of experience and is a leading provider of technology, services, and next-generation digital services and consulting. It has clients in 54 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation.



In the last four years, the company strategy of ‘one Infosys’ as well as strong adoption of digital and cloud by clients during and post-Covid era has led to drive growth for digital business.

Further, the company’s effort and introduction of solutions and platforms such as Infosys Cobalt, is helping in accelerating growth.

Furthermore, the deal environment for Infosys has been healthy and in recent times strong traction for digital transformation is driving growth across sectors.

High demand, large opportunities, and strong orders from sectors such as financial services, retail, communication, manufacturing, and energy and utilities which earn over 80 per cent revenue will continue to aid growth.

The management had earlier foreseen 13-15 per cent constant currency (CC) growth in revenue for FY23 but after strong top-line growth and better order pipeline in Q1FY23 as well as a healthy pickup in digital and cloud services they increased their CC revenue guidance to 14-16% for FY23.

Besides, they retained margin guidance at 21%-23% for FY23.

From a long-term perspective, Religare Broking remains positive on the stock and have estimated Revenue/EBIT growth of 17.7%/17.8% over FY22-24E.

Thus, it has a buy rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,986, giving a multiple of 27x FY24E EPS.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

