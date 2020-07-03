Nathan Hazlett Arrested in Contempt of Court & Possession of Drugs

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 07/01/20 at approximately 10:30pm, A Brattleboro Police Officer was conducting a foot patrol downtown when they encountered Nathan Hazlett, whom they knew to have Court Ordered Conditions of Release prohibiting him from leaving his residence. Hazlett was taken into custody for Criminal Contempt.

In conducting a search of Hazlett incident to arrest, Officers located approximately 814 milligrams of Fentanyl, a felony amount on his person.

Hazlett was issued conditions of release, and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was lodged in lieu of $2000 bail.

