Nashville, TN (STL.News) Charles Craig, 34, is now charged with the June 13 attack of a female housekeeper inside a room at the Extended Stay, 2525 Elm Hill Pike.

The victim was making the bed when the suspect entered the room and pushed her down. She fought him until another man entered the room and the suspect fled.

Craig, who had been jailed in Stewart County on unrelated charges, was returned to Nashville yesterday. He remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bond.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE