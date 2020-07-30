Nashville Police Detectives Working to Identify Robbery Suspect

Nashville, TN (STL.News) East and North Precinct detectives are working to identify the man involved in at least two robberies, Wednesday at Family Dollar, 2734 Whites Creek Pike, and last Saturday at Mapco, 3053 Dickerson Pike.

The suspect entered both businesses and threatened the cashiers before taking cash from the register. He was armed with a knife during the Family Dollar hold-up. He fled from the Mapco robbery in a black four door sedan with a broken tail light.

The suspect is a black man who appears to be in his 30s or early 40s. He is approximately 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 285 pounds. He wore a black face covering and black skull cap during both robberies.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

