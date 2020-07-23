Nashville: Detectives Investigating Self-Defense Claim in Fatal Shooting by Deshaun A. Jones

Nashville, TN (STL.News) The man who admits to fatally shooting Okpara Arnold, 40, on 14th Avenue North near Wheless Street Tuesday night says he did so after Arnold repeatedly rammed a vehicle driven by Arnold’s ex-girlfriend in which he was a passenger.

Deshaun A. Jones, 30, and the driver, Tiondra Branch, 22, reported that they were traveling on 14th Avenue North when Arnold, who was driving a Chevrolet Impala, repeatedly rammed their car, disabling it. Branch ran from the car. Jones fired toward Arnold, striking him. Arnold was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

No charges have been placed against Jones at present as the investigation continues. Detectives will staff their findings with the District Attorney’s Office.

