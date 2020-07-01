Nashua Police Investigating in Locating Isaac Colon & Marcus Ndlovu

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On May 29, 2020, at 8:16 p.m., Nashua Police Patrol Officers responded to a local business for a reported assault. Officers made contact with a male victim who sustained a serious bodily injury as a result of being assaulted by two males. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division furthered the investigation and identified the two males responsible for the assault as Isaac Colon, age 18, and Marcus Ndlovu, age 18. As a result, arrest warrants were completed, charging both Colon and Ndlovu with Second Degree Assault, Class B Felony. Colon and Ndlovu are depicted in the pictures below and are wanted by the Nashua Police Department. If either are seen, please contact the Nashua Police Department and do not approach them. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at (603) 594-3500, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime-Line at (603) 589-1655. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter, @NashuaPolice.

