Nashua Police Arrest Nathan Bernard-Charged with Possession of Controlled Drug

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at approximately 9:00 PM, Officers from the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, arrested Nathan Bernard, age 40, of 6 Underhill Street, Nashua, New Hampshire, charging him with three counts of Acts Prohibited: Possession of a Controlled Drug, Class B Felony.

Officers observed Bernard operating a bicycle on Temple Street. Officers stopped Bernard to address multiply City Ordinance violations. While speaking with Bernard, Officers observed a plastic bag protruding from his pocket. Bernard removed the bag and admitted that the bag contained Methamphetamine. During the booking process at the police department, Bernard was found to have a quantity of Heroin/Fentanyl and three pills that were identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.

Bernard was charged with three counts of Acts Prohibited: Possession of Controlled Drug, Class B Felony. Bernard was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a later date at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District. A Class B Felony is punishable by a term of imprisonment in State Prison, exclusive of fines.

Citizens are urged to call the Narcotics Hotline at (603) 594-3597. If anyone has any further information regarding these cases, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at (603) 589-1665. If you have any questions, please contact Narcotics Intelligence Division Detective Lieutenant Robert Page at (603) 594- 3591 or Detective Sergeant Michael Welch at (603) 594-3582.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE