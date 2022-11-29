Nasdaq, S&P futures tick up as rates retreat, crypto stabilizes

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News Stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday, rebounding from the selloff to start the week. Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.5%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1% were higher. Stocks in China, which weighed on risk sentiment on Monday, bounced back on hopes of a change to the zero-COVID policy. But 22V Research’s China analyst Michael Hirson said “it is likely overly optimistic to think (1) protests will lead China to loosen Covid restrictions in the near-term; and (2) that this would bring relief to the economy.” In the crypto space, bitcoin was higher following a drop sparked by the bankruptcy of BlockFi. Rates are lower as traders moved past some hawkish Fed rhetoric. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 4 basis points to 3.66% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 4 basis points to 4.43%. On the economic front, the S&P/CS house price index for September arrives before the bell. The forecast is for drop in the year-over-year rise to 10.8%. After the start of trading, the November Conference Board consumer confidence measure hits. Economists expect a small drop to 100. Among active stocks, AZEK is slumping following soft guidance.