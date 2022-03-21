Nadyar Malaka Sentenced for Role in Heroin Trafficking

Stratford Man, Nadyar Malaka Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Heroin Trafficking Operation

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that NADYAR MALAKA, 35, of Stratford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 48 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking heroin. Judge Shea also ordered Malaka to pay a $50,000 fine, and to forfeit $52,111.45 and a 2012 Porsche Panamera 4.

According to court documents and statements made in court, an investigation revealed that Eddy Antonio Torres Morel was trafficking narcotics from Big Daddy’s Deli and Jamal’s Market, two stores he operated on East Main Street in Bridgeport. During the investigation, law enforcement made two controlled purchases of a half-kilogram of heroin from Torres, first at Jamal’s Market on October 29, 2019, and then at Big Daddy’s Deli on January 24, 2020.

Malaka assisted Torres’ drug trafficking operation by storing and packaging narcotics at his residence, storing drug proceeds at his residence, and transporting narcotics and drug proceeds to Torres and others.

The investigation also revealed that Malaka engaged in the interstate trafficking of untaxed cigarettes.

Malaka was arrested on February 27, 2020. On July 21, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.

Torres, of Meriden, pleaded guilty to the same charge and, on September 24, 2021, was sentenced to 78 months of imprisonment and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

This matter was investigated by the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bridgeport Police Department and the Stamford Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Vizcarrondo.

