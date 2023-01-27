Must Known drone law in Italy (2023)

Italy (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Drones are popular in Italy. Italy’s national aviation authority has set the rules for flying a drone in Italy. Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), has revealed that flying a drone in Italy is legal. However, it is important to comply with the drone regulations before flying a drone safely in Italy.

The Italian agency that is responsible for drone safety, has provided several details on how to fly a drone in Italy. Flying and operating drones in Italy is legal but you have to follow the rules set by the European Union Regulation 2019/947.

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) implements the rules and Regulations to fly the drone in Italy. This reform targets to truly harmonized drone market all over Europe. The government has set the highest level of rules to ensure the safety of the people.

This means that when the drone Operator has received authorization from the state of registry, he will be allowed to circulate in the European Union freely. The rules are designed according to the level of risk that is involved in flying a drone.

Is Flying A Drone Legal in Italy?

According to ENAC, flying a drone in Italy is allowed. However, drone flying is allowed subject to the ENAC and EASA regulations. All the usual kinds of commercial drones are allowed to be flown in Italy. However, drone pilots must follow the rules of drone flying set by the government.

General Rules To Fly A Drone In Italy

It is important to know the rules of flying a drone in Italy. The following are the rules that you may be aware of while flying a drone in Italy.

Drone operators should register all types of drones in Italy. After the registration is done you must adhere to the rules set by the government.

Drones can be flown up to 50 meters (170 feet). They should be above the ground or sea level. When it comes to drones flying in the Open category. When it comes to the specific category the drones are restricted to be flown at the maximum height of 120 meters (400 feet). The ENAC might grant some exemptions to the operators to the pilots flying in the specific category.

The pilot must have Direct visual contact with the drone. While flying a drone the direct operating distance must not exceed 500 meters.

You must void flying a drone that is too close to residential areas or populated areas.

The drone pilots must maintain a safety buffer zone of at least one kilometer while flying the drone in residential areas.

A safety distance of about 500 meters from isolated buildings must be followed for flying a drone safely. You must keep a distance from people, vehicles, animals, and all the structures while flying a drone in Italy.

Rules For Flying A Drone In The Open Category

Flying a drone in the open category has a low level of risk. The following rules must be followed to fly a drone in the open category:

This is why prior authorization by the competent authority is not required to fly a drone in Italy.

The drone pilots also don’t need a declaration by the drone operator to fly a drone in the open category.

The drone’s total takeoff mass should be less than 25kg. It should also be operated within a visual line of sight and must be at a maximum altitude of 120m.

Rules For Flying A Drone In A Specific Category

Flying a drone in a specific category involves a moderate level of risk involved. The drone flights taken in this category are required to get authorization before the operation. You will get permission after considering the mitigation measures judged by the operational risk assessment. There are some specific standard scenarios where the operator’s declaration is enough to be allowed to fly a drone.

Process To Get Operator Registration For The Non-EU Residents

If you are coming from a non-EU country and you want to fly a drone in Italy, then you must register your drone.

If this is the first time you will fly your drone in Italy or any other EU country, then you must register your drone as an Operator.

Upon registration, the Non-EU resident will receive a unique Operator Registration number. You will have to attach this number to your drone while flying a drone. If you want to fly several drones, then to will attach the registration number to all the drones. attached to all of them.

You can fly a drone in Italy if it is less than the weight of 25 Kgs