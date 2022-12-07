Multibagger smallcap stock: Record date for split, bonus share issue announced

, a rural-focused HFC, on Wednesday announced that it has fixed December 16 as the record date for bonus issue and share split. The multibagger stock is up around 150% so far in the calendar year.

The company said it has received members’ consent for bonus and split at its shareholder’s meeting held on Tuesday.

“The members of the company approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. One new bonus equity share for every one existing fully paid-up equity share and subdivision of the company’s one equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each into two equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each,” the company said in a release.

Star HFL MD Ashish Jain said this action is consistent with the philosophy of creating sustainable and long-term value for stakeholders.

Following the announcement, the smallcap was settled at 216.60 on Wednesday, rising 1.5% .

