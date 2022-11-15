Multibagger smallcap stock announces 6:1 bonus share issue

GM Polyplast on Tuesday announced a 6:1 bonus share issue, which means eligible investors will be issued 6 fully paid-up equity shares for every 1 existing fully-paid up share held by the shareholders, as on the record date.

“It is hereby brought to the notice that a meeting of the board of directors have recommended, issue of bonus share in the ratio 6 fully paid-up equity shares for every 1 existing full paid-up equity share held by the shareholders.

“This is subject to the approval of the members of the company, i.e. issue upto 1,15,36,800 equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares of an aggregate nominal value up to Rs 11,53,68,000, as bonus shares to the shareholders out of the Securities premium account of the company,” said the company’s filing with the exchange.

The record date for the announced bonus share issue will be decided in due course of time, added the filing with the exchanges.

The bonus shares will be credited within 60 days from the date of board approval i.e., latest by January 12,2023, the filing stated.

After the development, the shares of the company were locked in 5% upper circuit and hit its 52-week high price on Tuesday.

Shares of GM have delivered multibagger returns. The stock has rallied 350% in the last one year and 324% in the last six months.

GM Polyplast is a leading manufacturer of HIPS, ABS, PET, PP, HDPE sheets and premium quality granules. The plastic products manufacturing company commands a m-cap of Rs 150 crore.