MPs could be banned from going on reality TV under new plan after Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celeb drama

RAGING MPs have hatched a plan to stop politicians like Matt Hancock going on reality TV shows in the future.

The Lib Dems have tabled a Commons motion – dubbed the “Bushtucker Bill” – calling for parliament to ban MPs from abandoning their constituents to seek TV fame and fortune.

1MPs have hatched a plan to stop politicians like Matt Hancock going on reality TV showsCredit: Rex

If the motion is chosen by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, it will be debated on by all MPs in the future.

Hancock sparked outrage when he ditched the Commons for camel testicles and joined this year’s I’m A Celeb line-up.

He got paid a whopping £400,000 fee for the gig.

The disgraced West Suffolk MP shocked the nation by ending the competition in third place on Sunday.

Some members of the public grew to like Hancock after he gave it his all in a series of bushtucker trials.

But swarms of people still hate him for the way he handled the Covid pandemic, including when he broke lockdown regulations to kiss his girlfriend Gina Colangelo while still being married.

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine, who tabled the motion, said: “This Bushtucker Bill is designed to stop MPs following in Matt Hancock’s shameful footsteps to the jungle.

“Hancock disgracefully deserted his constituents for the sake of his ego. In any other job he’d have been sacked for going AWOL.”

Ms Jardine added: “Matt Hancock spent days crawling through snakes instead of trawling through casework. He won food for campmates while his constituents wondered how they will feed their families this winter.

“People facing soaring bills deserve MPs who listen to their concerns and stand up for them, not use their position to appear in reality TV shows.”

Hancock is due to make his first appearance in parliament since I’m A Celeb tomorrow.

He’ll be in the Commons chamber for the second reading of his private members’ bill, calling for all school kids to be screened for dyslexia.

Hancock claimed that promoting the bill and dyslexia more generally was one of the main reasons he entered the jungle.