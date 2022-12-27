MPs call on Jeremy Hunt to appoint PumpWatch regulator to end rip-off petrol prices

JEREMY Hunt must end years of rip-off petrol prices and finally appoint a PumpWatch regulator in 2023, MPs say.

The Chancellor was urged to take steps to force retailers “to ensure motorists are not exploited any longer”.

3Our Keep It Down drive says prices should be at least 10p a litre lower

The call came from a group of 30 leading Tory MPs, including ex-Home Secretary Priti Patel.

In a letter coordinated by Tory MP Jonathan Gullis, they say that between October 10 and December 8, petrol prices fell just three per cent, despite wholesale costs tumbling by 22 per cent.

Diesel prices hardly changed as the wholesale cost plunged by 25 per cent.

Tories and campaigners such as FairFuel, founded by Howard Cox and part of our Keep It Down drive, say prices should be at least 10p a litre lower.

In the letter, Mr Gullis argues: ”This popular antidote to inflationary pressure will cost the Government very little to implement and simply involve a small team of analysts headed by the independent consumer fuel campaigning expert, Howard Cox.

“PumpWatch is not complicated but its implementation could restore confidence in Britain’s appalling opaque fuel market.“

Mr Cox told The Sun: “The perfect seasonal offering to the world’s highest taxed drivers, would be for the Chancellor and the Prime Minister to herald, right now, there will definitely be no Fuel Duty hike in the March Budget.

“And to make this a Christmas dream come true, implement the long-promised PumpWatch too, to stop the fuel supply chain continually fleecing motorists at will.”

