MPD: Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery At 500 Block Oklahoma Avenue

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Armed Robbery and First Degree Stolen Auto offenses that occurred on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the 500 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:30 pm, one of the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim. The suspect then took the victim’s car keys. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.

