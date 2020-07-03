MPD Arrest Antonio McAllister in Weapon Offense: 900 Block T Street

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the 900 block of T Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:56 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30 year-old Antonio McAllister, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

