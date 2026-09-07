Motorcyclist Killed in Hazelwood, MO, Crash

HAZELWOOD, MO – September 7, 2026 (STL.News) A 45-year-old St. Louis man was killed late Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with a car driven by a 17-year-old at an intersection in Hazelwood, according to preliminary information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 11:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, on northbound U.S. Highway 67, commonly known as North Lindbergh Boulevard, at Elm Grove Avenue in St. Louis County. The Highway Patrol lists the 45-year-old motorcyclist as having suffered fatal injuries.

According to information from the crash report cited by First Alert 4, the 17-year-old driver was traveling northbound on Lindbergh Boulevard in a compact car and was positioned in a left-turn lane. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Lindbergh Boulevard.

The preliminary report indicates that the teenage driver failed to stop at the traffic signal at Elm Grove Avenue and attempted to make a left turn, moving into the path of the approaching motorcycle.

The motorcycle and car collided, ejecting the 45-year-old rider.

Emergency personnel transported the motorcyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online database confirms that the motorcyclist was a 45-year-old St. Louis resident and classifies his injuries as fatal. His name was not included in the publicly available online information reviewed by STL.News Monday afternoon.

Teen driver involved in fatal Hazelwood crash

The other person listed in the Highway Patrol database is a 17-year-old juvenile from St. Louis.

The Highway Patrol’s online record currently lists the juvenile as having no injury and indicates that a safety device was used. First Alert 4, however, reported that the teenager sustained minor injuries.

Because the Highway Patrol database is the primary government source and currently classifies the juvenile as having no injury, STL.News is using that designation while noting the discrepancy with the initial television report.

The juvenile is not being identified.

Police closed the area following the collision while the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated. Hazelwood police assisted at the scene, according to First Alert 4.

The crash occurred only minutes before midnight, near the end of the Labor Day weekend.

Crash remains under investigation

Authorities describe the circumstances as centering on a left turn at the signal-controlled intersection.

According to the preliminary account, the teenage driver was northbound and attempted to turn left at Elm Grove Avenue while the motorcycle was approaching southbound. Investigators reported that the vehicle entered the motorcycle’s path after the driver failed to stop at the traffic signal.

Authorities had not announced any charges or citations in connection with the collision as of Monday afternoon.

The preliminary finding concerning the traffic signal should not be interpreted as a final determination of criminal responsibility. Fatal crashes can require additional investigation before law enforcement and prosecutors determine whether traffic citations or criminal charges are appropriate.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol specifically cautions that information appearing in its online crash database is preliminary and unofficial.

According to the Patrol, online information originates from an initial report provided after a trooper investigates an injury or fatal crash. The preliminary information can include the time and location, people and vehicles involved, and an initial assessment of factors contributing to the collision. Information can later change after the full investigation is completed.

That distinction matters in a fatal collision such as Sunday’s crash in Hazelwood.

Second fatal motorcycle crash reported Monday

The Hazelwood collision was not the only fatal motorcycle crash reported in the St. Louis region during the closing hours of the holiday weekend.

Early Monday morning, a separate motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol database lists a 47-year-old Dixon, Missouri, man as suffering fatal injuries in a crash at approximately 1:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, on westbound Interstate 44 at mile marker 230.6 in Franklin County.

First Alert 4 reported that the motorcyclist died after striking a highway sign along Interstate 44 near Stanton. The Franklin County crash was separate from the Hazelwood collision involving the 45-year-old St. Louis rider.

The two deaths occurring within approximately two hours underscore a deadly conclusion to the holiday weekend for motorcyclists in the greater St. Louis region.

Investigation continues

The Highway Patrol’s online records show that the Hazelwood crash occurred at 11:31 p.m. Sept. 6 at U.S. Highway 67 and Elm Grove Avenue and involved a 45-year-old adult who suffered fatal injuries and a 17-year-old juvenile.

The Patrol notes that its publicly accessible crash information does not constitute the final investigative report. Official crash reports generally become available after investigators have completed their work.

As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not publicly identified the 45-year-old motorcyclist in online records STL.News reviewed.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision remains ongoing.

STL.News will update this report if the Missouri State Highway Patrol or other authorities release the motorcyclist’s identity, announce citations or charges, or provide additional information about the fatal Hazelwood crash.

Sources: Missouri State Highway Patrol and First Alert 4.