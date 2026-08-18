Fatal Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Hurt in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – August 18, 2026 (STL.News) One person was killed, and three others were injured early Tuesday when an SUV crashed into a utility pole along Lucas-Hunt Road in north St. Louis County, knocking out electrical service to thousands of customers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 1:16 a.m. near Lucas-Hunt Road and Maywood Avenue.

According to information from the Highway Patrol cited by First Alert 4, a 36-year-old man was driving an SUV southbound on Lucas-Hunt Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck an electrical utility pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in the SUV were injured and transported for medical treatment. A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, while a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries, according to the report.

Authorities reported that none of the four occupants was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The initial report did not release the identities of the driver and passengers.

St. Louis County – Crash causes widespread power outage

The impact caused more than an overnight traffic emergency.

Because the SUV struck an electrical pole, the crash was followed by a significant power outage affecting the surrounding area. First Alert 4 reported that Ameren’s outage map showed approximately 3,000 customers south of Interstate 70 without electricity following the collision. The outages began around the same time as the crash, and utility crews worked on repairs Tuesday morning.

The outage demonstrates how a serious collision involving utility infrastructure can have consequences extending well beyond the crash scene. Damaged poles and electrical equipment can require emergency crews to secure an area before utility workers can safely begin repairs.

Motorists traveling through the Lucas-Hunt Road area Tuesday morning should remain alert for emergency personnel, utility crews and possible traffic disruptions associated with the investigation and repair work.

St. Louis County – Lucas-Hunt Road has a history of serious crashes

Tuesday’s fatal collision is not the first deadly crash reported along Lucas-Hunt Road.

First Alert 4 reported that another vehicle struck a utility pole along Lucas-Hunt Road in July 2025, resulting in one death and power outages in the area.

Historical transportation data also indicate that Lucas-Hunt has experienced many serious crashes.

Trailnet’s 2022 St. Louis City and County Crash Report identified Lucas & Hunt as one of St. Louis County’s top corridors for fatal motor-vehicle crashes that year, reporting five fatalities on the corridor. The same report listed speeding among the leading circumstances associated with crashes countywide.

More recent Trailnet data covering pedestrians and bicyclists also include Lucas & Hunt among St. Louis County corridors where vulnerable road users have been struck.

Those historical statistics do not establish the cause of Tuesday’s crash, which remains a separate incident under investigation. They do, however, provide context for the history of serious crashes along the corridor.

St. Louis County – Speed reported as factor before SUV left road

The initial Highway Patrol information said the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed before crossing the center line and leaving the roadway.

The initial report included no additional details about the vehicle’s estimated speed, and authorities had not publicly identified any additional contributing factors Tuesday morning.

Investigators routinely examine vehicle damage, roadway evidence, witness information and other available evidence when reconstructing fatal crashes.

The investigation could provide additional details about the sequence of events leading to the collision.

St. Louis County – Seat belt use highlighted in initial report

One significant detail included in the Highway Patrol information was that none of the four people inside the SUV was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

The driver suffered fatal injuries, while all three passengers were injured.

The severity of the passengers’ injuries ranged from moderate to serious, according to the initial information released following the crash.

Authorities had not provided updated conditions for the three surviving occupants as of Tuesday morning.

St. Louis County – Early-morning investigation continues

The collision happened shortly after 1 a.m., leaving investigators, emergency responders and utility crews dealing with separate challenges at the scene.

Law enforcement investigated the fatal crash, while utility personnel worked to repair damaged electrical infrastructure and restore service to affected customers.

With approximately 3,000 customers initially reported without power, the crash’s effects extended into surrounding neighborhoods during the early morning hours.

Additional information could become available as authorities complete the investigation and notify relatives.

The crash adds another fatal incident to a Lucas-Hunt Road corridor that has previously experienced serious and deadly collisions.

STL.News will update this report if authorities release the identity of the driver, revised information about the injured passengers, or additional findings concerning the cause of the crash.

Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol information reported by First Alert 4; Trailnet St. Louis City and County crash reports.