Mortgage rates keep rising, hitting highest levels since 2008

The cost of borrowing for homeowners has kept on rising inflicting more pain on UK households as lenders continue to reprice offers following the mini-budget.

Average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates are now at their highest levels in over a decade, according to data from moneyfacts.

The average two-year fixed mortgage on the market on Tuesday now has a rate of 6.43%, the highest since August 2008 (just before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in the financial crisis).

The average five-year fixed-rate has risen too, to 6.29%, the highest level since November 2008.

The pace of increases is reflected by the fact that rates only topped 6% last week and were 4.2% at the beginning of the month.

The rise in is expected to put pressure on UK house prices with analysts forecasting falls of between 5% and 20%.

