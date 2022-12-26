More than 50% of Nifty50 stocks give index-beating returns for atleast 5 out of 10 years!

The year 2022 has not been a very good one for stocks that are part of the benchmark Nifty50 index. Data shows that about 18 of them have given negative returns so far this year even as the index has given net positive returns.

However, an analysis of the performance of the stocks in the last 10 years shows that more than half of the constituents have given index-beating returns for at least five years.

tops the list as the stock has outperformed the index for nine years, but failed to extend the winning streak to the 10th year in 2022.

In the years 2014 and 2017, the non-bank finance company gave multibagger returns.

The second stock that has given index-beating returns in eight out of the last 10 years is JSW Steel.

Despite seeing a dent in earnings performance due to the spike in raw material prices and subdued international demand in 2022, shares of the country’s largest steelmaker have given positive returns for three consecutive years.

Other outperformers

Asian Paints, , , Divi’s Laboratories, HDFC Bank, , , and are the eight stocks that have outperformed the Nifty50 in seven out of 10 years.

Shares of RIL have given index-beating returns for seven years in a row and the stock also scaled a lifetime high earlier this year.

About 15 stocks that are part of the index have outperformed the benchmark in six out of 10 years. These include the Adani Group firms – and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Britannia Industries, , , , and are the other stocks that have given index-beating returns in six out of 10 years.

Meanwhile, 10 stocks of Nifty 50 have managed to beat the index in five out of 10 years. These include names like Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance Corp, Infosys, , Nestle India, , , and Tech Mahindra.

What does 2023 look like for index stocks?

Analysts expect a mixed bag performance for index stocks as volatility is expected to remain high in the backdrop of the COVID situation in China, likely recession in the US and Europe, and ongoing geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Further, central banks globally are expected to continue to hike rates at least in the first half of the year as the fight against inflation is far from over.

However, experts see domestically-linked sectors doing well given that India’s growth outlook remains positive.

Most analysts are bullish on the banking and financial sector, which have the largest weightage in Nifty50 and see the stocks in this space outperforming the index in 2023.

“Nifty Bank has outperformed Nifty50 YTD, and we believe that a healthy growth momentum, stable quality and limited capital needs will support continued outperformance,” brokerage Jefferies India said in its report.

Citing attractive valuations also for the banking pack, the brokerage has ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank as its top picks.

In view of the prevailing global headwinds, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities prefers betting on domestically-linked sectors over exporters.

As a result, the brokerage is overweight on banks, consumer staples, infrastructure, construction and telecom sectors, while underweight on consumer discretionary, capital goods, metals, and technology services.

State Bank of India, Axis Bank, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, and Reliance Industries are the top picks for Nomura among index stocks.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

