More Than 200 Companies Contribute To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Maryland Unites: More Than 200 Maryland Companies and Nonprofits Contribute To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

(STL.News) – Governor Larry Hogan today announced that more than 200 Maryland companies and nonprofit organizations across the state have supported their communities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During one of the most daunting challenges of our lifetime, businesses of all sizes have stepped up to the plate by volunteering their time, labor, and resources,” said Governor Hogan. “From sewing face masks, manufacturing personal protective equipment, delivering meals to front line workers, and donating to COVID-19 relief funds, Maryland’s business community has truly risen to the challenge and demonstrated what it means to be Maryland Strong.”

Businesses that have contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts span a broad range of industries and sectors, and include nonprofit organizations, technology firms, local boutiques, restaurants, hotels, and biotechnology companies. At least 35 breweries, distilleries, wineries, and vineyards have pivoted operations to produce hand sanitizer or donated to COVID-19 relief funds. More than 20 biotechnology and health care companies are contributing to the global effort to develop tests, vaccines, and treatments.

Keany Produce & Gourmet, based in Landover, has delivered hundreds of boxes of fresh produce to food banks, charities, and health care professionals. Baltimore-area based THB Bagelry + Deli has donated 700 bagels to nurses at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Sinai Hospital, and Northeast Hospital. In Temple Hills, Something Vintage Rentals has sewn and donated thousands of masks to local hospitals and senior care facilities. The Community Foundation of Howard County, Horizon Foundation, United Way of Central Maryland, and Women’s Giving Circle of Howard County have worked together to raise more than $400,000 to provide Howard County nonprofits with funds to address food security, housing, childcare, and health care needs.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE