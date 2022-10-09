More than 100,000 mental health sufferers will be helped back to work in £122million mentor scheme

Mental Health Minister Claire Coutinho tells The Sun: “Every week, at least one in six of us has problems with our mental health which can affect our ability to work just as much as poor physical health can.”

“That’s why we are investing £122 million so everyone using NHS mental health services in England will have access to Employment Advisers.”

“Working with NHS therapists, these advisers will provide even more people with compassionate and tailored support to help them stay in or return to their job quicker, with the right support in place.

“Work provides people with purpose, a stake in their community and valuable social interaction – we must ensure everyone has equal access to this opportunity, including during periods of mental ill-health.