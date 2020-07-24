Montgomery Police Searching for Missing Gaithersburg Man Kenny Luu

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Gaithersburg man.

Kenny Luu, age 22, of Centerway Road, was last seen leaving his residence on foot at approximately 6:00 this evening (July 23).

Luu is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve, zip-up sweatshirt, sneakers, and blue jeans.

Police and family are concerned for Luu’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Kenny Luu’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

