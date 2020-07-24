Montgomery Police Investigating Series of Shootings in the Burtonsville

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District detectives continue to investigate a series of shootings that have occurred in the Burtonsville area. These shootings do not appear to be random.

Since March 2020, 3rd District officers have responded to 23 calls for service in the Burtonsville area for non-fatal shooting incidents where an injury occurred and/or ballistic evidence was recovered. Of those 23 incidents, 19 incidents occurred between March 27th and May 30th.

As a direct response to the shootings, Commander Francke (Commander of the 3rd District Station), increased the police presence in the area as the 3rd District Investigative Section followed up on investigative leads. These combined efforts resulted in only 4 non-fatal shooting incidents occurring (a 78.9% decrease) since the end of May.

Third District investigators continue to follow up on leads and continue to ask that anyone with information about these shootings or the identities of the suspect(s) involved contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers may pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case. Callers may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE