Montgomery MD, Police Charged Corey Antonio DeVaul with Rape

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) have arrested and charged Corey Antonio DeVaul, age 28, of Brookes Avenue in Gaithersburg, with the attempted second-degree rape and second-degree assault of an adult female that occurred at his apartment on July 11.

On July 11, the victim called 911 to report that she had just been sexually assaulted by a man as he tattooed a design on her body. SVID detectives began an investigation.

Detectives determined that the victim was referred to DeVaul to get a tattoo by a friend who saw an advertisement on social media written by the suspect advertising his tattooing services. The victim made arrangements to get a tattoo at DeVaul’s apartment and went there on July 11. During that time, DeVaul sexually assaulted the victim. The victim was able to run from the residence and call police.

A warrant was issued for DeVaul’s arrest and he was arrested on July 12 at approximately 10:00 pm by Gaithersburg City detectives outside the apartment building where he resides. DeVaul was transported to the Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond.

Investigators are concerned that there may be additional victims of DeVaul . DeVaul advertises his tattoo services on social media and uses “C-Nasty” as his tattooer name. His previous residence was on Beall Avenue in Rockville and investigators believe that when he lived there, he advertised that people could go to that location to get a tattoo.

Anyone who believes that he/she was a victim or has any information about a victim is urged to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

