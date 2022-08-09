Governor Gianforte Recognizes Montana National Guard Soldiers Deploying Overseas

BELGRADE, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte recognized soldiers in the Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion at a deployment ceremony in Belgrade.

“I couldn’t be prouder to recognize these 34 soldiers in the Montana National Guard as they prepare to serve our nation overseas,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Susan and I will be praying for their successful mission, their families here in Montana, and their safe return home. May God bless them and all who serve

At the deployment ceremony, Gov. Gianforte met with each of the 34 members of the Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion, thanked them for their service and sacrifice, and wished them a successful mission overseas.

The soldiers will provide regional partnership support to operations in Southwest Asia for approximately one year.