Montana Governor Recognizes Road Rebuilding Crews

Gov. Gianforte Recognizes Road Rebuilding Crews, Supports Recovering Communities

HELENA – Visiting Stillwater and Carbon counties last week, Governor Greg Gianforte recognized employees with Riverside Contracting, Inc. for their work to rebuild critical infrastructure in the wake of the flooding disaster.

“The Montana work ethic is on full display in our communities as they recover and rebuild from disaster,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of these road crews and many others, we’re getting our roads repaired and reopened for residents and visitors to our state.”

Meeting with a Riverside Contracting crew working on the Beartooth Highway, the governor presented the crew with his Spirit of Montana commendation for its role in the rebuilding effort.

In addition to repairing damaged portions of the Beartooth Highway, Riverside Contracting was instrumental to reopening US Highway 89 to Gardiner and the Point of Rocks Bridge south of Emigrant, as well as reconstructing the bridge connecting Absarokee and Fishtail.

The governor met with Sibanye Stillwater Mine employees at the bridge to receive an update on the mine reopening. Restoring access to the mine via Nye Road is a top priority to ensure mining operations, an important piece of the local economy, can continue.

Over the weekend, Gov. Gianforte attended the Home of the Champion Rodeo in Red Lodge as well as the Livingston Roundup Rodeo, both located in counties impacted by flooding.

“Visiting these communities and supporting local businesses are a direct investment in our neighbors’ success after disaster,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Susan and I were glad to get out and show them our support this weekend.”