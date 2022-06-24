Montana Governor Dedicates $2 Million To Address Flooding

Gov. Gianforte Dedicates up to $2 Million To Address Flooding

HELENA – Governor Greg Gianforte dedicated up to $2 million to address the flood emergency in the state and also expedited the grant application for $1.2 million for irrigation systems damaged from spring floods.

“As we recover and rebuild, it’s critical we get support in the hands of Montanans impacted by flooding and help them get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I appreciate the commission’s unanimous support in making funds available to the folks that need it most. We’ll continue to bring the full resources of the state to bear as we recover and rebuild together.”

The governor approved the recommendations of the Infrastructure Advisory Commission which met yesterday.

First, Gov. Gianforte dedicated up to $2 million toward addressing flood related emergencies.

Second, the governor directed the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to expedite a grant application to prioritize $1.2 million of unused irrigation grant funds to repair the irrigation systems damaged by recent flooding.

Finally, Gov. Gianforte awarded over $1.9 million in grant funds to seven local jurisdictions for water and sewer infrastructure projects, including $72,500 to Chouteau County, more than $1 million to Flathead County, more than $275,000 each to Lake and Park counties, more than $145,000 to the town of Sheridan, $118,000 to White Sulphur Springs, and more than $11,000 to Beaverhead County.