Monroeville Man Larry Dandridge Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Heroin in Pittsburgh’s East Suburbs

(STL.News) – A resident of Southwestern Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 30 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release on his conviction of narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Larry Dandridge, age 25, formerly of Monroeville, PA.

According to information presented to the Court, the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force conducted a long-term investigation of drug trafficking occurring in and around the Braddock section of Pittsburgh. In January of 2019, investigators obtained authorization to conduct a federal wire investigation, which continued through May of 2019. As a result of this investigation, Dandridge, along with 32 others were indicted in June of 2019 by a federal grand jury in three separate, but related, Indictments.

As to Dandridge, the Court was informed that intercepted communications confirmed that Dandridge was conspiring with others to possess with intent to distribute heroin in the Western District of Pennsylvania. The Court was further informed that Dandridge accepted responsibility for the distribution of 95 grams of heroin and seven pounds of marijuana between of April of 2019 and May of 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the multi-agency team, which was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Dandridge.

Partners in this investigation included the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Narcotics, and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Other assisting agencies included the Monroeville Police Department, Penn Hills Police Department, Wilkinsburg Police Department, and Allegheny County Adult Probation.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

