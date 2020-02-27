MoDOT News: Single-lane closure planned for Interstate 29 between Faucett and Dearborn tomorrow

ST. JOSEPH, MO (STL.News) Drivers on Interstate 29 between Faucett and Dearborn may encounter delays tomorrow. In order to safely conduct grading operations for the Route 116 overpass project, contractors from Clarkson Construction Company will close one lane of I-29 at the bridge site just north of mile marker 32:

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Southbound driving (right) lane, 6 a.m. to noon

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane are expected to remain open. Additional single-lane closures may be required throughout the duration of the project. If possible, advance notice will be provided through updates, however some lane closures may occur without notice. Advance signing will be in place on the roadway to warn drivers of all lane closures.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE zones. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones and through the heavy congestion on the detour routes.