MoDOT News: Scrub seal project to close two routes in Andrew and Nodaway counties

KING CITY, MO (STL.News) A scrub seal project is scheduled to close two routes in Andrew and Nodaway counties next week. Local crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Routes J and P between Route M in Nodaway County and Route 48 in Andrew County on Monday and Tuesday, June 29 and 30, for the sealing project.

The roadways will be closed each day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will reopen overnight for regular traffic. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.