MoDOT News: Missouri Roads Closed Due to Flash Flooding

Adair, Monroe, Shelby, Macon – Missouri Counties Have Roads Closed
HANNIBAL, MO (STL.News) The following roads in Missouri were closed this morning due to flash flooding:
- Route A in Monroe County at Crooked Creek
- Route DD in Shelby County at Otter Creek
The roads below were closed yesterday due to flash flooding:
- Route HH in Macon County
- Route E in Adair County
- Route PP in Macon County
- Route DD in Macon County
- Route A in Monroe County
- Route DD in Shelby County
Please do not drive through flooded, barricaded roads. If a road is flooded, please report it to MoDOT at (888) 275-6636.