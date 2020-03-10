Missouri

MoDOT News: Missouri Roads Closed Due to Flash Flooding

03/10/2020
STL.News

Adair, Monroe, Shelby, Macon – Missouri Counties Have Roads Closed

HANNIBAL, MO (STL.News) The following roads in Missouri were closed this morning due to flash flooding:

  • Route A in Monroe County at Crooked Creek
  • Route DD in Shelby County at Otter Creek

The roads below were closed yesterday due to flash flooding:

  • Route HH in Macon County
  • Route E in Adair County
  • Route PP in Macon County
  • Route DD in Macon County
  • Route A in Monroe County
  • Route DD in Shelby County

Please do not drive through flooded, barricaded roads.  If a road is flooded, please report it to MoDOT at (888) 275-6636.

