MoDOT issues permit to allow trucks to haul up to 100,000 pounds on interstates, other highways

Move will aid state’s COVID-19 emergency response

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) To help ensure the critical flow of goods to aid the state’s COVID-19 emergency response, the Missouri Department of Transportation today announced a free, temporary overweight permit that allows haulers to transport up to 100,000 pounds on any Missouri highway, including interstates, as long as certain criteria are met:

A copy of the special permit and a bill of lading must be in the possession of the operator of the overweight vehicle during its operation and shall be produced for inspection upon request to any Missouri law enforcement official and/or any MoDOT employee. Motor carriers can find this document at www.modot.org/mcs.

The load must carry supplies and/or equipment in the direct effort to prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of the COVID-19 virus. This includes shipments of livestock, poultry, feed and fuels. Any fuels being transported can be hauled at 100,000 lbs. or up to the manufacturer’s specifications of the tank type being operated, whichever results in the lower weight.

Undertaking movement is evidence that both the owner and operator of the equipment agree to abide by the conditions of the special permit and all other non-exempted requirements for overweight loads.

Carriers may haul up to 100,000 lbs. gross weight on semi-trailer configurations with five or more axles. The axles must meet the minimum distance requirement stated in the special permit. Carriers using trucks or semi-trailers with fewer axles are allowed to haul up to an additional 10% heavier than licensed weight.

Carriers and vehicle operators must obey all structure postings and size and weight restrictions.

Violation of any of the conditions of the special permit will void the permit and subject the owner and operator to penalty.

Movement under this special permit is authorized 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The permit is effective March 25, 2020 through April 30, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Savings Time.

“We are trying to help make movement of needed goods more efficient,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “This action is taken in light of the current needs for food and emergency supplies across Missouri and the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic consistent with the national and state emergency declarations.”