General

MO AG Files More Charges Against Kenneth Lee Simpson

Missouri Attorney General Bailey Files Additional Charges in Shooting of Hermann Police Officers – The result is the death of Sergeant Mason Griffith – Shooter Kenneth Lee Simpson.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Wednesday that his office filed additional charges against Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of St. Louis County, in connection with the shooting and killing of Hermann Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and the shooting of Hermann Officer Adam Sullentrup earlier this year.

My primary focus will always be to protect the people of this state,” said Attorney General Bailey.  “My office will continue to fight for justice and to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day.”

The charges allege that on March 12, 2023, after 9 PM, Simpson shot the two officers at Casey’s convenience store in Hermann, Missouri, after the officers arrived to arrest Simpson on multiple outstanding warrants.

The Attorney General’s Office charged Simpson with the following counts:

  • Count I: Murder in the first degree – class A felony
  • Count II: Armed Criminal Action – unclassified felony
  • Count III: Assault in the first degree Or Attempt – Serious Physical Injury Or Special Victim – class A felony
  • Count IV: Armed Criminal Action – unclassified felony
  • Count V: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – class D felony
  • Count VI: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – class D felony
  • Count VII: Unlawful Possession, Transport, Manufacture, Repair Or Sale Of Illegal Weapon – class D felony
  • Count VIII: Possession Of Controlled Substance Except for 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid – class D felony.
  • Count IX: Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony – class E felony

    The Attorney General’s Office was asked to assist by the Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney.  The case is being handled by Attorney General Bailey, Assistant Attorney General Kelly Snyder, and Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin.

SOURCE: MO AG

