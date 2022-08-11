Missouri Lottery – Two New Millionaires in St. Louis

Two New Millionaires Added in St. Louis Area

Two separate tickets sold for drawings held last night resulted in the state’s newest Lottery-made millionaires. The first was a customer at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service & Wash, 981 Skinker Blvd. in St. Louis, who won $7.5 million in the Missouri Lottery’s Lotto drawing. The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 1, 12, 17, 23, 31 and 36.

About an hour later, another player won a $1 million prize when their ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing. That winning ticket was sold at Bridgeton Phillips 66, 12218 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, with the winning number combination of 29, 44, 59, 61 and 68.

The Lottery advises the holder of either of these tickets to sign the back of it right away and to keep their ticket in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield or Kansas City. Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until Feb. 6.