Missouri Lottery News: Hermann Woman, Donna Hackmann Claims $200,000 Scratchers Top Prize

HERMANN, MO (STL.News) A top prize from the Missouri Lottery’s “The 12 Days of Christmas” Scratchers ticket has been claimed by Donna Hackmann of Hermann. Hackmann purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 811 Market St., in Hermann.

Missouri Lottery players who enter eligible holiday-themed Scratchers tickets into their My Lottery accounts by Jan. 7 also earn the chance to win royalty-themed trips, merchandise or cash prizes in the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Royal Holiday” promotion.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Gasconade County won more than $2.65 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $275,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $763,000 went to education programs in the county.