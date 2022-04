$77,777 Scratchers Prize Won in Ferguson

MO (STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player in Ferguson became the latest winner of a $77,777 prize on a “Hot 7s” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 49 N. Florissant Road.

“Hot 7s” is a $10 Scratchers game with prizes ranging from $10 up to top prizes of $777,777. There are currently over $22.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including a $777,777 prize and three additional prizes of $77,777.