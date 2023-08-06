Missouri Governor Granted 15 Pardons in July 2023

Missouri Governor Parson Grants 15 Pardons for the Month of July 2023

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of July 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

Missouri Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.

Regina Rouse

Garry Voight

Mark Lawson

Christopher Graves

Darrell Holt

Cole Wofford

Jeff Niccum

Cecil Jones

Monte Hudnall

Marjorie Knox

Todd Odom

Daniel Webb

Jason Lusk

Danny Jackson

Arthur Cooley

SOURCE: Missouri Governor