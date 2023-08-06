Missouri Governor Granted 15 Pardons in July 2023

Missouri Governor Parson Grants 15 Pardons for the Month of July 2023
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of July 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
Missouri Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog inherited by his administration.
- Regina Rouse
- Garry Voight
- Mark Lawson
- Christopher Graves
- Darrell Holt
- Cole Wofford
- Jeff Niccum
- Cecil Jones
- Monte Hudnall
- Marjorie Knox
- Todd Odom
- Daniel Webb
- Jason Lusk
- Danny Jackson
- Arthur Cooley
SOURCE: Missouri Governor